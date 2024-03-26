Kamal Haasan Set to Make a Stellar Guest Appearance in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Kamal Haasan, a name synonymous with versatility and excellence in Indian cinema, recently shared insights into his upcoming ventures in an interview with The Hindu. With a career spanning decades, Haasan's presence on screen has always been eagerly anticipated by audiences across the nation. In his latest interview, he shed light on two highly awaited films: ‘Indian 2’ and a guest appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

Reflecting on his absence from the big screen in 2023, Haasan emphasised the importance of prioritising quality over quantity in filmmaking. Despite the hiatus, he revealed a busy schedule for 2024, with projects like ‘Indian 2,’ ‘Indian 3,’ and ‘Thug Life’ lined up. Additionally, he hinted at a special role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ adding to the intrigue surrounding the futuristic film.



Directed by Shankar, ‘Indian 2’ is a sequel to the highly acclaimed original. Haasan, reprising his role as Senapathy, underwent extensive makeup sessions to portray both the young and old versions of his character. The film's teaser, released in November 2023, garnered significant attention, building anticipation for its April 2024 release.



Details about Haasan's role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ remain scarce, but his involvement has already sparked curiosity among fans. Known for his ability to breathe life into diverse characters, Haasan's presence in the film is sure to be a highlight.



As Haasan gears up for the release of ‘Indian 2’ and continues work on his other projects, his dedication to his craft and his contributions to Indian cinema remain unparalleled. With each new endeavour, he continues to captivate audiences and push the boundaries of storytelling, reaffirming his status as a cinematic icon.

