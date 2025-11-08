Kamal Haasan unveils new action spectacle ‘KHAA’

Universal Hero Kamal Haasan has announced a high-octane new venture titled #KHAA, marking the directorial debut of renowned stunt choreographers Anbariv (Anbu Mani and Arivu Mani). The project, produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), was officially unveiled on the actor’s birthday with the tagline “Hunt Mode On.”

Set to be a grand-scale action entertainer, #KHAA promises to blend Kamal Haasan’s legendary screen presence with Anbariv’s signature flair for intense, realistic stunts. The duo, celebrated for their exceptional choreography in Vikram, are now stepping behind the camera to craft an adrenaline-charged cinematic experience.

The film brings together a strong technical crew, including cinematographer Sunil KS, music composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Shemeer KM, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, ensuring a visually stunning and sonically powerful presentation.

With #KHAA, Kamal Haasan once again reinforces his commitment to nurturing fresh creative talent while continuing to push the boundaries of Indian cinema. The project is expected to go on floors soon, and anticipation is already soaring for what promises to be a milestone action thriller from Raaj Kamal Films International.