Kamal Haasan was my inspiration for dance: Chiranjeevi at WAVES summit

The first-ever World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) kicked off in Mumbai today at the Jio World Centre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurating the grand event. Aimed at fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in the media and entertainment sector, WAVES has drawn top names from across the Indian film industry.

One of the key highlights of the opening day was a power-packed panel discussion featuring stalwarts of Indian cinema — Megastar Chiranjeevi, Superstar Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty. Moderated by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, the session brought heartfelt stories, career insights, and mutual admiration to the forefront.

Chiranjeevi, known for redefining Telugu cinema, took the opportunity to reflect on his journey. “From childhood, I loved acting. I used to dance for my friends and family, and their encouragement pushed me to pursue this dream,” he shared. He recalled his initial days of self-doubt amid the towering legacies of Telugu legends like NTR, ANR, Krishna, and Shobhan Babu. “I kept wondering what different I could offer,” he said.

He credited his growth as an actor to legends from across the country — drawing inspiration from Mithun Chakraborty’s raw realism in Mrigayaa, Amitabh Bachchan’s action-packed charisma in Sholay, and Kamal Haasan’s impeccable dance skills. “They helped me find my own style — rooted, relatable, and real,” Chiranjeevi added.

Moderator Akshay Kumar lauded Chiranjeevi for his candid reflections and called him the “true flag bearer of Telugu cinema,” acknowledging his immense contribution and influence across generations.

The WAVES Summit, poised as a landmark in the entertainment industry, will continue until May 4, spotlighting voices that have shaped and continue to shape Indian storytelling.