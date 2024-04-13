Kamal’s ‘Thug Life’ update: Simbu undergone a successful look test; set to replace Dulquer

The highly anticipated collaboration between two titans of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, after three decades, has stirred excitement among film enthusiasts. However, the journey of their latest venture, "Thug Life," has been marred by various challenges since its inception last year.





Scheduled to commence shooting last year, "Thug Life" encountered several setbacks due to unavoidable circumstances, primarily stemming from Kamal Haasan's pressing political commitments. His extensive engagements in the political arena led to delays in the production schedule, causing disruptions in the film's progress.



The project witnessed notable changes in its cast lineup, notably with actors Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi exiting the film due to scheduling conflicts arising from the prolonged delay in production. Recent reports indicate that Simbu has undergone a successful look test for a significant role in the film and is poised to join the sets imminently. Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding Dulquer Salmaan's replacement is eagerly awaited from the production house.





"Thug Life" is backed by a powerhouse team of producers, including Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, operating under the banners of Raaj Kamal International Films and Madras Talkies. The project also enjoys the patronage of Udhayanidhi Stalin as the presenter.



Adding to the anticipation, acclaimed musician AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the film's music, promising a soul-stirring soundtrack that complements the narrative. The ensemble cast features versatile actors, with Trisha Krishnan portraying the female lead alongside Joju George and Gautham Karthik in pivotal roles.

Despite the challenges faced during its production journey, "Thug Life" remains a highly anticipated project, with fans eagerly awaiting its release to witness the magic of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's collaboration unfold on the silver screen.