‘Kammattam’ review: Fails to hit the mark

Zee5’s first Malayalam original series, Kammattam, made noise even before release when director Shan Thulasidharan revealed it was shot in just 11 days. While this might sound like an impressive feat, unfortunately, the hurried production shows in almost every frame. The end product feels rushed, underdeveloped, and far from the gripping crime thriller it aspires to be.

The show opens with Samuel Umman (Jeo Baby) riding his scooter before meeting with an accident. Inspector Antonio George (Sudev Nair) immediately concludes that this isn’t just a mishap but something far more sinister. What follows is a fast-paced investigation into a cooperative bank-linked fraud. The problem, however, is that the pace works against the narrative. Plot points move too quickly, characters are skimmed over, and viewers are given little time to absorb the gravity of the case.

Unlike well-crafted Malayalam crime dramas such as Kerala Crime Files, Kammattam avoids deeper character exploration. The police officers are portrayed merely as men in uniform with no personal arcs, making it hard for viewers to connect or care about their journey. The so-called “inspired by true events” angle promises weight but ends up feeling like a lost opportunity. The potential of a cooperative bank fraud leading to multiple murders is never fully tapped, leaving the story fragmented and unsatisfying.

On the technical side, cinematographer Prakash Velayudhan and editor Ratheesh Mohanan maintain a brisk pace, but it feels like style over substance. The background score by 4 Musics occasionally elevates the mood but often comes across as overwhelming. Performances by Sudev Nair and Jeo Baby are solid, yet the supporting cast fails to make an impression, weakening the overall impact.

Ultimately, Kammattam feels like a series more concerned with finishing quickly than telling a compelling story. Its rushed execution, lack of emotional depth, and uneven storytelling prevent it from standing out in a genre where Malayalam cinema has already raised the bar.

Despite its promise, Kammattam is a half-baked thriller that leaves you questioning whether speed in production is worth sacrificing narrative quality. It’s watchable only if you’re curious, but it doesn’t live up to the expectations set by Malayalam crime thrillers.