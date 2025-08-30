Kangana Ranaut bets big on sequels!

It’s been quite some time since Bollywood’s controversial star Kangana Ranaut delivered a theatrical hit. Despite trying her hand at multiple genres in recent years, box-office success has largely eluded her. Now, Kangana seems ready to return to familiar ground—by reviving two of her most iconic films with sequels.

As per recent reports, the actress is set to collaborate once again with directors Vikas Bahl and Anand L Rai. She will first take on Queen 2, reuniting with Bahl, who helmed the 2014 blockbuster. The script has reportedly been locked, with Bahl currently scouting locations in the UK. Much like the original, the sequel will explore both Indian and international backdrops, carrying forward Rani’s journey in a fresh, relatable manner. Shooting for the project is expected to begin in November 2025.

Following this, Kangana is likely to shift her focus to Tanu Weds Manu 3, teaming up with Rai for the third installment of the much-loved romantic comedy franchise. Sources suggest the script has already been finalized and will be Rai’s immediate project after his current film Tere Ishk Mein.

Both Queen and Tanu Weds Manu remain career-defining films for Kangana, cementing her as a powerhouse performer. With their sequels, she may just find the formula to bounce back to box-office glory.