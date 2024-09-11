Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines for selling her lavish bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill area. According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the sale was completed for an impressive Rs 32 crore.

Kangana Ranaut purchased the bungalow in September 2017 for Rs 20 crore. The property, located in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighborhoods, boasts a built-up area of 3,075 sq ft along with a parking space covering 565 sq ft.

The sale was officially registered on September 5, 2024, with the transaction attracting a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, according to the documentation.

The buyer of the property has been identified as Shweta Bathija, a partner in Kamalini Holdings, based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Despite efforts, both Kangana Ranaut and Shweta Bathija were unavailable for comment on the transaction.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, Kangana Ranaut, who is also the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, declared her assets, which amounted to over Rs 91 crore. This included Rs 28.7 crore in movable assets and Rs 62.9 crore in immovable assets.

Aside from the Pali Hill bungalow, the actress had also recently purchased office space in Mumbai’s Andheri area for Rs 1.56 crore. The office, located on the 19th floor of a building named Arch One, spans 407 sq ft and was acquired at a per sq ft rate of Rs 38,391 on carpet.

Pali Hill is known for being home to numerous Bollywood stars and high net worth individuals. The area has always attracted top-tier buyers, with luxury property prices often crossing Rs 1 lakh per sq ft, according to local brokers.

Celebrities such as the late Sunil Dutt, Nargis Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, and Aamir Khan have all owned properties in this prime locality, adding to the area’s allure.

Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Pali Hill had previously been embroiled in controversy when, in September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially demolished the property, alleging unauthorized construction. Despite the actress's public comments about seeking compensation for the demolition, she later stated that she no longer wished to pursue it, citing that it would come from taxpayers' money.