Kangana Ranaut urges people to avoid ‘zombies’ lacking emotional intelligence

Mumbai: Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has advised her followers to “stay away from zombies”, stating that many individuals are “roaming around without any ambitions or emotional intelligence”.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a note offering life advice and personal reflections. Although she began by saying she does not usually give “gyan” (wisdom), she proceeded to outline three key suggestions for personal growth and self-awareness.

In her first point, Ranaut encouraged people to seek inspiration from those who are more accomplished. She wrote that no matter how smart or successful one may be, growth requires learning from individuals who are more intelligent and worthy of admiration. She also suggested sincerely appreciating such people and, if possible, seeking their company.

Her second point focused on avoiding negative influences. She remarked that while everyone may appear normal externally, many are “zombies” without ambition or emotional intelligence. She cautioned against those who make others feel apologetic for being successful, kind or attractive. According to Ranaut, there is no shame in not having friends and one should not expect extraordinary behaviour from ordinary individuals.

In her concluding message, the actress urged followers to take ownership of their personal journeys. She encouraged people not to see themselves through others’ eyes but to treat themselves with the same compassion one would show to a child. She emphasised self-kindness and reminded her audience that everyone has a meaningful purpose, ending her note with “Hare Krishna”.

Ranaut, known for her forthright opinions and unfiltered public statements, frequently shares motivational and philosophical thoughts on social media alongside her professional updates.

On the work front, she made her Hindi film debut with Gangster and has spent over two decades in the industry. She rose to prominence with Queen, which established her as a leading figure in female-centric cinema. Her performances in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, as well as in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, further cemented her reputation as a versatile performer.

In recent years, Ranaut has also ventured into politics. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, she is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.