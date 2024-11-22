Kanguva’s Box Office Disaster: Is This the End of Suriya’s Mega Hit?

Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva has been struggling at the Indian box office. The film started strong with Rs 24 crore on its opening day. However, it has seen a steady decline in earnings since then. On its first Friday, it made Rs 9.5 crore. On Saturday, it earned Rs 9.85 crore, and on Sunday, it grossed Rs 10.25 crore.

After that, the numbers dropped. It made Rs 3.15 crore on day 5, Rs 3.25 crore on day 6, and Rs 2.4 crore on day 7.

By Thursday, the film had earned a total of Rs 64.40 crore. Tamil shows had a low 12.91% occupancy on Thursday.

The film received negative feedback after its first-day screenings. Audiences criticized the loud audio and weak screenplay. In response, the makers decided to lower the audio by two points and re-censor the film. The new version has a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

They also trimmed some early scenes to improve pacing.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is about a tribal warrior’s struggle to protect his people from Roman invaders in 1070.

The story is linked to a bounty hunter’s dangerous mission in the present day. Suriya plays a dual role as Kanguva and Francis Theodore.

The film also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Harish Umathan, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Karthi makes cameo appearances in the film.