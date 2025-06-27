Kannappa Review Roundup: Strong Performances from Star Cast, Gripping Climax Highlighted

As the anticipation grows for the release in theaters of VishnuManchu's mythological epic Kannappa The early reviews are out and they offer a vision of the film that goes far beyond the scope of.

In deep the devotion towards Lord Shiva and Sanatan Dharma, early audiences are saying Kannappa an emotionally stirring powerful journey with strong performances, particularly during the powerful finale that steals the spotlight.

Initial reactions on social media indicate an uneven start, however, a dramatic conclusion. Although some viewers felt that the VFX and the beginning of the film somewhat disappointing, the second section, especially the emotional climax, has had a lasting impact that resonates deeply with audiences on an emotional level.Well-known screenwriter Kona Venkat was also among those who commented after having watched the film. He said,"I have also been blessed with the privilege of watching "KANNAPPA," and I am awestruck by the quality of the film! There are a lot of WOW moments throughout the second third. Particularly, the final half hour is awe-inspiring and captivating. Prabhas' presence Prabhas had a huge impact on the film.

Praise poured in for @iVishnuManchu, especially for the final 20 minutes of the film, which many believe will be the highlight of audience discussions.

In closing, he expressed his hope for the film's future success, noting that "I truly hope that the film 'Kannappa' does well at the box office and will assist the industry during these challenging time! "One user wrote, "Kannappa is stunning in its visuals and has an enthralling mythological foundation.

Prabhas, Mohanlal & Akshay Kumar shine in cameos, and Rajinikanth's praise speaks volumes. But there are some VFX scenes don't work and the pace slows in certain parts'. Another added film, 'Kanappa' is a mythological adventure with emotional climax and BGM. The climax is the most memorable portion of the movie. VishnuManchu AkshayKumar mohanbabu Prabhas are all great. Overall, the film's worthwhile watching'. Another user wrote "Show finished: #Kannappa.