‘Kannappa’ trailer builds buzz ahead of June 27 release

The much-anticipated trailer of Kannappa, a mythological devotional drama starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, was unveiled yesterday and has garnered a largely positive response from audiences. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is already generating strong buzz thanks to its star-studded cast and compelling visuals.

One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is the electrifying appearance of Prabhas as Rudra. His intense screen presence and commanding performance have won over fans, with social media abuzz with praise for his portrayal. The superstar is reportedly featured in the film for around 30 minutes, and his scenes with Vishnu Manchu and veteran actor Mohan Babu are said to be among the major highlights of the narrative.

Kannappa also features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and PreityMukundan in key roles, adding to the grandeur of the film. With strong devotional themes, lavish production design, and a mix of action and emotion, the trailer hints at a visually rich and spiritually resonant cinematic experience.

Slated for a grand pan-India release on June 27, 2025, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated mythological epics. With Prabhas’ powerful portrayal already making waves, expectations are sky-high for this spiritual saga.