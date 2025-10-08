‘Kantara’ triggers cultural controversy: Rishab Shetty’s team warns against unauthorised imitations

Mangaluru: The makers of Kantara have issued a stern warning against individuals mimicking divine worship scenes from the film, cautioning that such acts harm cultural dignity and may invite legal action. In a statement issued after receiving alarming reports, the Kantara team, along with actor-director Rishab Shetty, expressed concern over “uncalled behaviour” in public settings wherein people enact scenes from the movie in places of worship or other sacred contexts. The team said this crosses a boundary: “When divine acts are imitated disrespectfully, it amounts to defamation of faith. We will not tolerate it, and appropriate legal steps will follow.”

They appealed to fans to maintain decorum and emphasised that Kantara is, in essence, a tribute to Tulu cultural identity, indigenous beliefs, and devotion. According to the producers, the narrative was crafted to celebrate Tulu tradition—not to be used for improvisations or public theatrics. Further, they addressed a letter sent to the Bangalore TuluKoota (Tulu community organisation), asking for public awareness and restraint. The team maintained that while freedom of expression is valid, it should not be exercised in a manner that offends religious sentiments or communal harmony. As tensions brew around interpretations of religious imagery in popular culture, the Kantara team’s stance underscores the sensitive intersection of cinema, faith, and public behaviour.