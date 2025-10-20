Live
- Police seize excess firecrackers, FIR filed against shop owners
- “Karmanye Vadhikaraste” all set for release on 31st October
- Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, raises death toll in 2025 to 249
- ‘True leader has eyes all over his body’: TN Minister Vijay and Guv
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk extends Diwali greetings
- Mamata Banerjee will either become PM or surpass Jyoti Basu's record as Bengal CM
- Bihar woman arrested in Bengal with Rs 1.50 crore banned narcotics
- Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects flood-mitigation work in Chennai as monsoon intensifies
- Permission required for conducting namaz on public grounds: K'taka minister Priyank Kharge
- Tripura CM inaugurates 3-day Diwali festival & mela at 524-year-old Sundari temple
“Karmanye Vadhikaraste” all set for release on 31st October
Ushaswini Films is bringing audiences a gripping investigative thriller with “Karmanye Vadhikaraste”, releasing on 31st October.
Ushaswini Films is bringing audiences a gripping investigative thriller with “Karmanye Vadhikaraste”, releasing on 31st October.
Starring Brahmaji, Shatru, and Master Mahendran in lead roles, along with Banerjee, Prithvi, Shivaji Raja, Ajay Ratnam, and Sri Sudha, the film is directed by Amar Deep Challapalli and produced by DSS Durga Prasad.
Inspired by real-life events like student murders, kidnappings, and missing cases, the film delivers a suspense-filled mystery thriller. The recently released trailer, launched through Madhura Audio, has already created buzz by trending across social media platforms. The Film is certified with U/A certificate.
Speaking about the project, the team shared:
“Karmanye Vadhikaraste is derived from the Bhagavad Gita, meaning ‘You have the right to perform your duty, but not to the fruits of your actions.’ Staying true to the title, the film offers a powerful and thought-provoking storyline, further elevated by stellar performances.”
The film’s technical crew includes Music by Gyani, Editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh, Cinematography by Bhaskar Samal, and action choreography by Ram Sunkara and Dragon Anji.
With all post-production complete, the film is censored with U/A certificate. “Karmanye Vadhikaraste” is ready to thrill audiences in theatres from 31st October.