“Karmanye Vadhikaraste” all set for release on 31st October

Ushaswini Films is bringing audiences a gripping investigative thriller with “Karmanye Vadhikaraste”, releasing on 31st October.

Starring Brahmaji, Shatru, and Master Mahendran in lead roles, along with Banerjee, Prithvi, Shivaji Raja, Ajay Ratnam, and Sri Sudha, the film is directed by Amar Deep Challapalli and produced by DSS Durga Prasad.

Inspired by real-life events like student murders, kidnappings, and missing cases, the film delivers a suspense-filled mystery thriller. The recently released trailer, launched through Madhura Audio, has already created buzz by trending across social media platforms. The Film is certified with U/A certificate.

Speaking about the project, the team shared:

“Karmanye Vadhikaraste is derived from the Bhagavad Gita, meaning ‘You have the right to perform your duty, but not to the fruits of your actions.’ Staying true to the title, the film offers a powerful and thought-provoking storyline, further elevated by stellar performances.”

The film’s technical crew includes Music by Gyani, Editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh, Cinematography by Bhaskar Samal, and action choreography by Ram Sunkara and Dragon Anji.

With all post-production complete, the film is censored with U/A certificate. “Karmanye Vadhikaraste” is ready to thrill audiences in theatres from 31st October.