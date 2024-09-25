Karthi Apologizes to Pawan Kalyan Over Sensitive Laddu Remarks

Actor Karthi made a throwaway remark during a promotional event for his upcoming film ‘Meiyazhagan,’ which inadvertently sparked a significant backlash involving actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan.

During the promotional event, while the anchor showcased memes about Karthi, he was asked a light-hearted question: “Laddu kavala naina? (Do you want a laddu?)” Karthi, with a smile, replied, “Ipudu laddu gurinchi matladakoddu. Sensitive topic adi. Manaki oddu adi” (Let’s not talk about laddus now. It’s a sensitive topic. We don’t need it). His comment was met with cheers and whistles from the audience, indicating that they understood it as a joke.

However, the mood shifted dramatically when Pawan Kalyan addressed the media the following day, expressing his disapproval of comments surrounding the Tirupati laddu—a revered symbol in Hindu culture. He warned the film industry to approach such topics with respect, stating, “If you’re going to talk about it, talk respectfully. Or don’t talk at all.” He emphasized that joking about something so culturally significant can be deeply painful for many devotees.

Pawan Kalyan's response was passionate and assertive. He stressed the importance of honoring traditions and the responsibilities that come with being a public figure. “You’re joking about laddu…Don’t you ever dare to say that please,” he urged, highlighting the reverence associated with Sanatana Dharma. His words resonated with many, reaffirming that cultural sensitivities should not be taken lightly, especially in a public forum.

In the wake of Pawan’s comments, Karthi took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his stance. He expressed his regret over any unintended misunderstanding, stating, “Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards.”

Karthi is gearing up for the release of ‘Meiyazhagan’ and ‘Sardar 2,’ while Pawan Kalyan is set to resume shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and will also feature in ‘They Call Him OG’ and ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh.’