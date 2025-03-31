Karthi returns with an intense spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’

The much-awaited announcement of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ has finally arrived, setting off a wave of excitement among fans. The first-look poster, unveiled today, teases an action-packed spy thriller directed by P.S. Mithran.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers introduced the film’s antagonist, played by SJ Suryah. In a gripping teaser, he is revealed as Black Dagger, a menacing force posing a severe threat to India. The story revolves around spy Sardar’s mission to neutralize this formidable villain and safeguard the nation.

Positioned as both a prequel and a sequel to Sardar, the film is set for a pan-India release, showcasing the makers’ confidence in its appeal.

Featuring Malavika Mohanan and AshikaRanganath as the female leads, the film also stars Yogi Babu in a pivotal role. Backed by Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 boasts an intense background score by Sam CS.With shooting in full swing, fans can expect more updates soon, including the official release date.