Live
Just In
Karthi teases collaboration with Prasanth Varma; sparks speculation to be part of PVCU
Kollywood actor Karthi is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film Meiyazhagan, set to release on September 27, 2024. Directed by C. Prem Kumar of 96 fame, the film has generated a decent buzz ahead of its release. The Telugu version, titled Satyam Sundaram, will hit theaters a day later, on September 28, 2024.
A grand pre-release event was held last night, with Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma as the chief guest. During his speech, Varma revealed that he recently met Karthi in Chennai to discuss a potential project, sparking speculation that Karthi might join the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).
Karthi, in his address, shared his excitement about the story and hinted at taking on a "mass role," further fueling fan speculation. Many believe the actor could be part of NandamuriMokshagnya’s debut film, which Varma is directing. Others suggest that Karthi’s collaboration might be for a standalone film within the PVCU.
While details about their partnership remain under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation on the project, which could mark a significant new chapter in Karthi’s career. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration!