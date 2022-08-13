Karthikeya 2 Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Nikhil and Anupama are all set to take the audience to experience the mysterious world with Karthikeya 2 movie. Having Anupam Kher and Aditya Menon along with Srinivasa Reddy in prominent roles, there are many expectations on it.

However, the news is that Karthikeya 2 movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers and tamilmv On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.



