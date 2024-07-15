Kashish Duggal on all things fashion: 'My comfort is never compromised, unless I am on a shoot'

Mumbai: Actress Kashish Duggal, who is currently seen in the show ‘Suhaagan’, says she loves dressing up but ensures her comfort is never compromised.



For Kashish, fashion means a blend of comfort and style.

“Smart casual and comfortable resort wear day-to-day. I love wearing sarees on all other occasions. I've always been awestruck by Deepika Padukone's Indian fusion wear and Karisma Kapoor's dressing sensibility. However, the epitome of elegance with class and substance for me has been Gayatri Devi,” she said.

Kashish shared: “I like to see myself in varied styles like Nicobar, Fab India, and sometimes Massimo Dutti, Calvin Klein, and Zara.”

Talking about how she decides what to wear, the actress said: “I go with smart, stylish choices according to my age, body type, and height. My comfort is never compromised unless I am on a shoot. Then, I go with the stylist and what my shoot demands from my screen image.”

When asked if she thinks the fashion in older films had a unique charm that modern movies sometimes lack, Kashish commented: “Absolutely, the 60s and 70s were iconic fashion eras in both Hollywood and Bollywood. I don't think modern movies are lacking anywhere, though.”

The actress added: “If you realise fashion and trends have a cycle; what goes by comes back. I love the take of aspiring designers, and I often wear their pieces. I am a fan of anything and everything creative around me.”