'Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' team celebrates Samantha's win!

Tollywood starlet Samantha Akkineni recently won the Best Actress Award for the series, 'The Family Man Season 2' at IFFM (Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne). The actress has celebrated her grand success with the teammates of her upcoming Tamil film.



Titled 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal', Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha are playing the lead roles in the film.



Touted to be a romantic entertainer, Vignesh Shivan is helming this project. The movie unit has decided to celebrate Samantha's win in a grand way and threw a big party for her.



Samantha took her official Instagram page to share some of the pictures from the sets. Samantha recently flew from Hyderabad to Chennai and joined the movie sets. The team also wrapped up a major schedule in Chennai.



Vignesh Shivan in association with Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar is bankrolling this project under Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio banners. Anirudh Ravichander is composing tunes for this film.

