‘KD: The Devil’s Warfield’ audio rights fetches huge bucks

Anticipation is mounting for KVN Production's upcoming film, "KD: The Devil's Warfield," slated to grace theatres in December 2024. Set against the backdrop of 1970s Bangalore, this period action entertainer, based on true events, has already captured the imagination of audiences, with the audio rights fetching an impressive ₹17.70 crore.



With fans eagerly awaiting its release, excitement soared with the announcement that the first song from the film will debut in August. This Pan-India project boasts an ensemble cast featuring industry stalwarts like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and V Ravichandran.

"KD – The Devil" promises to transport viewers to the gritty and vibrant streets of 1970s Bangalore, offering a compelling narrative intertwined with historical events. The film's fusion of action and period drama, combined with its star-studded lineup, positions it as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Directed by Prem, "KD: The Devil's Warfield" is a multilingual extravaganza set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, promising a cinematic experience that transcends regional boundaries. As the countdown to its release begins, expectations are running high for this epic cinematic spectacle.