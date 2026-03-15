Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Raftaar’ set for July release

In a latest development, Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced the theatrical release of its upcoming film Raftaar. The movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 24, 2026, and is already generating curiosity among audiences due to its promising cast and creative team.

The film will be headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, marking an exciting collaboration between the two actors. Alongside them, the project also features a notable supporting cast including Rajat Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala, Rohan Verma, and Anurag Thakur in key roles.

The film is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film. Meanwhile, Tarun Bali serves as the executive producer. The story and screenplay for the project have been written by Rohan Narula.

With a strong creative team and a talented ensemble cast backing the project, Raftaar is expected to be an interesting addition to the 2026 theatrical lineup. More details about the film’s plot and promotional material are expected to be revealed in the coming months.