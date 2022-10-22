'Ketiko' Song From Amitabh, Anupam, Boman And Neena Gupta's 'Uunchai' Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta teamed up for the complete family entertainer Uunchai. Being the ace production house Rajashri's 75 years celebratory movie, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers already dropped the trailer and now shared the beautiful song "Ketiko…" and showcased how the besties are enjoying in the party…



All three lead actors shared the video song "Ketiko…" on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Going with song, it starts off with Danny asking his friends to fulfil his wish of trekking the Mount Everest in their old age. Then he invites all his besties to his birthday party and dances putting his heart out with all of them.

Going with song, it starts off with Danny asking his friends to fulfil his wish of trekking the Mount Everest in their old age. Then he invites all his besties to his birthday party and dances putting his heart out with all of them.

Going with the recently released trailer, it starts off with how Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher have a good bond with their bestie Danny. They are seen having the best time in their old age and leading their life happily. But suddenly Danny passes away but put forth a wish of climbing Mount Everest with all of his besties. So, the three friends begin their journey towards the highest peak and even Boman's wife Neena also accompanies them. Parineeti Chopra is seen as the trainer and the guides taking a group of people to Mount Everest. So, we need to wait and watch how will these three friends reach Mount Everest at this age and fulfil the wish of their bestie!

Neena Gupta is essaying the role of Boman Irani's wife in this movie, and thus she is introduced as Neena Gupta as Shabina Siddiqui! Boman Irani introduced him as Javed Siddiqui in the earlier released first look poster… Well, Sarika's is introduced as Mala Trivedi. In the earlier released poster, Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as Amit Srivastava and the movie celebrates life and friendship. It will release on 11th November, 2022!

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. Uuchai movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!