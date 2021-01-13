KGF 2 Teaser Overtakes Baahubali 2 Trailer On YouTube

KGF Chapter 2 movie teaser has overtaken the record created by 'Baahubali 2' trailer. The viewership has reached 13 crores within about just 3 days and further going great guns.

Recently, the actual figure was 143 million views on YouTube around the world. The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali 2' was viewed by 11,81,35,555 people.

This was the first ever trailer in India to be viewed resulting in such massive figures. The Telugu version was viewed by 6,41,17,784 viewers while Tamil version trailer was viewed by 2, 68,38,598 viewers. But KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed all these records and is racing towards highest viewership figures.

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the hugely awaited movies of 2021. The movie's post production works are progressing at a brisk pace. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is produced under the Hombale Films banner. The magnum opus will be released in multiple languages. However, the teaser has been released in just one language which is on a record breaking spree.

KGF Chapter 2 is made at a budget of Rs 100 crore and produced by Vijay Kirgandur. Ravi Basrur has scored the music for the movie.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Rocking Star Yash playing Rocky Bhai, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the role of baddie Adheera. The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in key roles.



