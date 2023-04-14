KGF 3: The Greatest Collision of All Time is Yet to Come

The KGF franchise has revolutionized the concept of heroism in the Indian film industry, catapulting Yash's stardom to new heights and establishing Prashanth Neel as one of India's top directors. On the first anniversary of KGF 2's release, the makers teased fans about KGF 3 by releasing a two-minute video titled "Revisiting Rocky Empire.

" The video showcases scenes from KGF 2 and features dialogues from all versions, while also posing intriguing questions to the audience, such as "Where was Rocky from 1978-1981?" and "Was the promise kept?" - referencing Rocky Bhai's vow to his mother to rule the world. The glimpse also hints at an upcoming showdown, claiming that "the mother of all collisions is yet to be witnessed." With the arrival of part 3, it's expected that all existing box office records in the Indian cinema industry will be shattered.