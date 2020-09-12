K.G.F' star Yash has family time in the farmhouse
Highlights
Bengaluru: Kannada star Yash is making the most of the lockdown period by spending time with his wife and kids, before he resumes shooting for the much-hyped K.G.F 2.
Yash and his family recently planned a family getaway to their farmhouse. The actor's wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a photo of Yash and his daughter Ayra feeding a cow.
"Farmhouse diaries," she captioned the photo, tagged #radhikapandit and #nimmaRP.
A few weeks ago, after revealing the name of his young son, Yash had shared a family photo that he captioned: "Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV'. For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete'
We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra!"
