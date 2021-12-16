  • Menu
KGF star Yash leads Beardo campaign

Yash
Yash

Bengaluru: Leading men's grooming brand announced a stylish new campaign titled "For Beardos Only", with Yash. Keeping with their consistent tonality, the new campaign underscores the traits of a BEARDO - sophisticated style, confident personality, killer looks and cut above the rest. The campaign celebrates the aura of men who choose to support, shape and care for a beard. Yash in his larger- than-life persona, both on-screen and off it, brings it to life with his trademark charm.

Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo said, "We're a brand built on consistency – not just of positioning. but also, of genuine long-term endorsement. Yash and Beardo have been synonymous with each other since 2019 the first time when Yash came on board, as a user first and an endorser later. We as a company take pride in celebrating the charm of masculinity and especially of those who take the effort to shape and groom a beard who better than Yash to partner with towards the same."

Talking about his partnership, Yash said, "Keeping with the ethos of the brand, "For Beardos only" hails Beards as a celebration of masculine charm and urges men to flaunt their mane. Working with the team at Beardo is always fun, we had a lovely time shooting "For Beardos only" and I look forward to consumers having as much fun watching the films."

