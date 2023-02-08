Kiara Ali Advani And Siddharth Malhotra Wedding: The Bride And Groom Look Stunning In Manish Malhotra's Outfits…

When it comes to Bollywood weddings, it's definitely a big thing in terms of fashion… It is all known that Bollywood love birds Kiara Ali Advani and Siddharth Malhotra tied the knot yesterday at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Being a close-knitted affair, only the family members and a few Bollywood actors made their presence. Even Kiara's BFF Isha Ambani attended the wedding along with her husband, brother and sister-in-law. Even the couple shared the official wedding pics yesterday night on social media and expressed their happiness to all their fans…



Along with sharing the pics, the couple also wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai". We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead".

Even the matchmaker of Bollywood Karan Johar also made his presence and is very happy with this wedding… He also shared pics on his Instagram page and shared a heartfelt note on this special occasion…

He shared a beautiful pic of Kiara and Siddharth and wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…".

Now, let us go with the designer wedding outfits of the cute couple Siddharth and Kiara. As already said, they are designed by ace fashioner Manish Malhotra. He also shared the beautiful wedding pics and wished the couple on this special occasion.

He shared this beautiful pic and wrote, "Lots and lots of Love and blessings to the beautiful couple. Mrs and Mr Malhotra @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra".

Going with beautiful bride Kiara's designer wedding lehenga, she accentuated herself in a custom ombre and rose-shaded lehenga. It featured intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

Kiara's diamond jewellery upped her bridal charm… They are made of real swarvoski crystals and are embellished with ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. Her diamond bangles, emerald studs, and heavy-neck-piece are just amazing!

Our dear handsome Siddharth also best complimented his bride wearing a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse.

He also accentuated his regal look with handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds.

On the whole, Siddharth and Kiara's wedding was no less than a fairy tale as they had a perfect destination wedding in Rajasthan amid their close ones. Be it sangeet, mehndi, haldi or any other function, they enjoyed it to the core and started a new chapter in their lives!