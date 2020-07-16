Kichcha Sudeep Phantom Sets Will Have A Doctor, Nurse And Limited Crew Members

Sudeep's upcoming movie Phantom will have a good mix of talented actors and technicians. While B Ajaneesh Loknath will be the music director, William David has now been roped in to do the camera work in the movie.

The lensman has earlier worked in movies like Anup Bhandari directorial Rangitaranga (blockbuster hit) and Rajaratha too. Now, William David is joining hands again with the filmmaker. So this is the cameraman's third collaboration with the director.

Phantom will be the first movie which will be shot amid the coronavirus pandemic complying with all the social distancing guidelines. We hear that there is a huge set erected at the famed Annapoorna studios in Hyderabad, Telangana for which the art work has been done by Shivakumar. Several technicians and lead actor Sudeep are said to be camping there for a few days now overseeing things and the Phantom crew is expected to start shooting in two days.

The movie is bankrolled by Manjunath and the makers are going all out to ensure 100% safety of its crew members by following all the required protocols and precautionary measures as suggested by the government. A dedicated doctor and nurse too will be stationed along with the crew during the entire shooting period. Besides, there will be limited crew members during the shoot of the movie.

Phantom is touted to be an action flick in which Kichcha Sudeep will be seen in a never before seen avatar. The makers are yet to reveal the name of the heroine in the movie. Stay tuned for updates.