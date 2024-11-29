Live
Just In
Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Max’locks release date
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s highly anticipated action thriller Max is all set for a grand release. The film, which will be released simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, is slated to hit the screens on December 25.
Directed by Vijay Kartikeya, Max also features VaralaxmiSarathkumar and Sunil in pivotal roles. Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banners of V Creations and Kiccha Creations, the film is already generating high expectations among fans.
Sudeep plays the powerful role of Arjun Mahakshay, a tough police officer. The title, poster, and lyrical songs released so far have created significant buzz, amplifying anticipation for its release. Fans eagerly await this action-packed thriller, which promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.