  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Max’locks release date

Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Max’locks release date
x
Highlights

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s highly anticipated action thriller Max is all set for a grand release.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s highly anticipated action thriller Max is all set for a grand release. The film, which will be released simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, is slated to hit the screens on December 25.

Directed by Vijay Kartikeya, Max also features VaralaxmiSarathkumar and Sunil in pivotal roles. Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banners of V Creations and Kiccha Creations, the film is already generating high expectations among fans.

Sudeep plays the powerful role of Arjun Mahakshay, a tough police officer. The title, poster, and lyrical songs released so far have created significant buzz, amplifying anticipation for its release. Fans eagerly await this action-packed thriller, which promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick