Kingdom Movie Release July 31 – Theatres Almost Full for Vijay Deverakonda’s Film

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom releases on July 31 in Telugu and Tamil. Theatres in Hyderabad are almost full, with some shows already houseful.

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is releasing on July 31. Advance bookings in Hyderabad are filling up fast — many theatres are almost full and some shows are already houseful. If you’re planning to watch it on the first day, better book your tickets soon.

The movie is an action-drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It will release in both Telugu and Tamil. The cast also includes Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev Kancharana. Looks like an exciting film to watch!

  • Movie: Kingdom
  • Duration: 2hr 40min
  • Language: Telugu (also releasing in Tamil)
  • Lead: Vijay Deverakonda
  • Cast: Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana
  • Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
  • Genre: Action + Drama
