‘Kingdom’ promo wins hearts ahead of release on July 31

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated action spectacle KINGDOM, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Bhagyashree Borse, has officially locked its worldwide release date for July 31, 2025. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promises a grand cinematic experience filled with emotion, heroism, and edge-of-the-seat action.

To add to the excitement, the makers unveiled a gripping promo that offers a sneak peek into the world of KINGDOM. Packed with intense battle sequences, fiery confrontations, and visually stunning war visuals, the promo has already gone viral, setting social media abuzz.

The team, in their official statement, expressed, “KINGDOM is not just a film, it’s a vision and a world we’ve passionately built. We want every frame to be unforgettable. July 31st will mark the beginning of a cinematic storm.”

The film has been produced on a massive scale by S. Naga Vamsi (Sithara Entertainments) and Sai Soujanya (Fortune Four Cinemas), and presented by Srikara Studios. With a powerhouse technical crew that includes Anirudh Ravichander for music, Navin Nooli (National Award winner) for editing, and the celebrated cinematography duo Jomon T. John and Girish Gangadharan, KINGDOM is shaping up to be an unforgettable cinematic journey.

As the promo continues to win hearts, fans are eagerly marking their calendars for July 31. KINGDOM is all set to unleash its might at the box office and redefine action-packed storytelling in Indian cinema.