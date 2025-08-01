‘Kingdom’ team celebrates film success

The much-awaited action drama Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, hit theatres worldwide on July 31 and is off to a roaring start. Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film features Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander's music and the film’s stunning visuals have earned high praise.

Released amid huge expectations, Kingdom struck gold with audiences and critics alike. With its gripping brotherhood narrative and cinematic flair, the film is drawing crowds and clocking impressive collections show after show.

In a celebratory press meet, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support. From the US premieres to theatres here, the response has been incredible. I’m grateful to director Gowtam and producer Naga Vamsi for their belief in the film.”

Producer Naga Vamsi noted, “This is a technically brilliant film, on par with Hollywood standards. The audience response has exceeded expectations, and we’ve already recovered half of the business in many regions.”

Actor Satyadev added, “It feels like a personal victory. I’m proud to be part of this film and thrilled for Vijay’s comeback.”

Venkatesh, who also played a key role, praised the theatrical experience and encouraged fans to catch Kingdom on the big screen.