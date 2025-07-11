Kiran Abbavaram backs fresh talent with village drama ‘Thimmarajupalli TV’

Actor Kiran Abbavaram, known for making a mark in Telugu cinema through content-driven films and without any industry backing, is now taking a significant step as a producer. Staying true to his promise of supporting newcomers from non-film backgrounds, Kiran is producing a new film titled Thimmarajupalli TV, in association with Tejeswar Reddy under the KA Productions and Sumaira Studios banners.

The project introduces young talent Sai Tej, who previously worked as a camera assistant on Kiran’s earlier films, as the male lead. He is joined by debutante Veda Sree in the female lead role. The film marks the directorial debut of Muniraju, who comes with a background in online editing.

The makers unveiled the film’s title and first look today, drawing attention with its authentic, rural aesthetic. The poster features a variety of interesting elements — including a satellite dish and a Bobbili Simha cutout — that hint at a vibrant and humorous village-based narrative. Set in the town of Kuppam, Thimmarajupalli TV promises to be an emotional yet entertaining village drama, inspired by real-life incidents.

Speaking about the project, the team revealed that pre-production is actively in progress, and the full-fledged shoot will begin later this year. With a fresh cast, rooted storytelling, and the backing of someone who understands the struggles of an outsider, Thimmarajupalli TV is shaping up to be a promising new-age rural entertainer.