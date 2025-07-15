Live
Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘K-RAMP’ releases October 18
Young and successful hero Kiran Abbavaram is starring in the upcoming film ‘K-RAMP’, jointly produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under the...
Young and successful hero Kiran Abbavaram is starring in the upcoming film ‘K-RAMP’, jointly produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudramsh Celluloid. The film is being directed by Jains Nani, with Yukti Thareja playing the female lead. ‘K-RAMP’ is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 18, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali.
Today, the makers released a special glimpse from the film titled ‘The Richest Chiller Guy’. In the glimpse, Kiran Abbavaram is seen as Kumar, a carefree youth with a strong mass attitude. He exudes a laid-back, chill vibe, unmatched by anyone else, and performs this character with high energy and swagger.
The standout moment from the glimpse is a thought-provoking dialogue delivered by Kiran Abbavaram:
“We watch Malayalam love stories in AMB and make them hits, but we have a problem with Telugu love stories. The authenticity in those films is often missing in ours. Yet, we still wish for love to feel real...”
This dialogue is striking a chord and has become the highlight of the glimpse.
The visuals and vibe of ‘The Richest Chiller Guy’ glimpse promise a complete entertainer in the form of ‘K-RAMP’.