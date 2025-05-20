Kireeti Reddy’s grand entry with ‘Junior’: A youthful rom-com with pan-India appeal

Kireeti Reddy, son of Karnataka's ex-minister and industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy, is all set to make a stylish debut in the film industry with the breezy romantic family entertainer Junior. Directed by Radha Krishna and bankrolled by Rajani Korrapati under the prestigious Vaarahi Chalana Chitram banner, the film promises a heartwarming cinematic experience. The makers have officially announced that Junior will hit the big screens on June 18, with a Pan-India release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Sharing screen space with the debutant is the sensational Sreeleela, who plays the female lead. Adding to the star power is actress Genelia, making her comeback in a significant role, and Kannada's iconic Crazy Star Dr. Ravichandran, who will be seen in a pivotal character.

To kickstart the musical journey, the team released the first single titled “Let’s Live This Moment”, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). It's an upbeat, motivational anthem that celebrates life and love, complete with foot-tapping beats and vibrant electronic soundscapes. Jaspreet Jasz energizes the track with his dynamic vocals, while Shreemani’s lyrics resonate with youthful optimism. The song’s visuals, featuring Kireeti and Sreeleela, are striking, with the duo displaying effortless chemistry and lively dance moves choreographed by Vijay Polaki. Shot on lavish, colorful sets, the song captures a festival-like atmosphere that will surely appeal to the youth.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts an exceptional technical team. Ace cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar brings his visual flair, while Peter Hein handles the action choreography. The production design is managed by Raveendar, dialogues are penned by Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni, and Niranjan Devaramane takes care of the film’s editing.

With a vibrant cast, foot-tapping music, and a visual feast, Junior is shaping up to be an exciting launchpad for Kireeti Reddy and a summer treat for audiences across the country.