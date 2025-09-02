‘Kishkindhapuri’ releasing on September 12

Handsome hunk Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is stepping into unexplored territory with ‘Kishkindhapuri’, an occult thriller that blends intense emotion with spine-tingling horror. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is set to release on September 12.

The teaser, unveiled recently, offers a chilling glimpse into the eerie world of ‘Kishkindhapuri’. The movie presents Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in an intense, emotionally charged role that marks a stark departure from his previous outings. Anupama Parameswaran stars opposite him.

As anticipation builds, the makers have announced that the theatrical trailer will be unveiled tomorrow (September 3) at 11:07 AM, promising to delve even deeper into the mysteries that ‘Kishkindhapuri’ holds. The trailer poster adds to the intrigue, featuring the lead pair holding radios with a creepy eye looming in the background.

With top-notch technical and production standards, the film promises a rich cinematic experience. The cinematography is by Chinmay Salaskar, while Chaitan Bharadwaj provides haunting music. The immersive world of ‘Kishkindhapuri’ is further elevated by Manisha A. Dutt’s production design, D. Siva Kamesh’s art direction, and Niranjan Devaramane’s editing. G. Kanishka serves as the creative head, with Darahas Palakollu co-writing the screenplay.