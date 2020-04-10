5 Ajith Movies That Every Thala Fan Must Watch

Are you a Thala Ajith fan? Or you just became a fan after watching his recent movie Viswasam? Then this article is definitely for you.

You all know that Ajith has that handsome looks and can make any girl go weak in her knees. Ajith Kumar as he is known is fondly called as Thala by his fans.

He is the recipient of the best actor award thrice. If you happen to be a Thala Ajith fan, then here are movies you must watch.





Yennai Arindhaal: This is one of my favourites and when Ajith joins hands with a great director like Gautam Menon then expect nothing less than a masterpiece.









Viswasam: This was his latest release. Ajith excels in the role of a father and an estranged partner. His chemistry with lead actress Nayanthara is excellent and there is no doubt that no other actor can match Ajith in the salt and pepper look.









Aasai: This is one of the oldest movies of Ajith, but a good one. A romantic thriller and Ajith, after Vaali you can just imagine the power packed performance he would have delivered in this.









Billa: This movie changed the course of Ajith's career. The actor plays a dual role and rocks both in the action thriller.









Amarkalam: Yes, this movie actually has his wife Shalini playing the female lead and their chemistry just sets the screen on fire. Apparently it is during the shoot of this movie that the couple fell in love.

