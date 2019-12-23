Actor Siddharth's 'Takkar' First Look Poster

Multi-faceted actor Siddharth has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming film 'Takkar'. Directed by Kartik G Krish, this movie has Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead who was last seen in Tollywood movie 'Majili'.

Lined up with first look posters and teasers, Twitter is also loaded with the title and first look poster of 'Takkar'. Kollywood young hero Vishal revealed the poster through his twitter page and wished Siddharth good luck for his movie.

Siddharth looked extremely stylish in the poster which is has a racy background and a car. This movie is produced by Sudhan and Jayaram under the banner of Passion Studios. This Nivas K Prassana's musical hit has Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and R J Vignesh in other pivotal roles.

