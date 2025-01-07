‘Aghathiyaa’ kickstarts musical journey with ‘Gaali Ooyalallo’

The first single, Gaali Ooyalallo, from the much-awaited film Aghathiyaa, has finally been released, and it promises to be a captivating musical journey. Composed by the iconic Yuvan Shankar Raja, the track blends soulful melodies with stunning visuals, setting a high bar for the film, which is set to release on January 31, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The song opens with a signature piano piece by Ilaiyaraaja, before transitioning into a soulful melody that captures the magical and emotional essence of the film.

The collaboration between Yuvan and lyricist-director Pa. Vijay has once again proven to be a magical pairing. Pa. Vijay, known for his deep musical insights, infused Gaali Ooyalallo with timeless themes, drawing inspiration from both Ilaiyaraaja’s classic piano and Beethoven’s brilliance. Yuvan Shankar Raja, speaking about the experience, said, "This song came together effortlessly, almost as if guided by the legacy of these two legends."

The track’s breathtaking choreography by Sridhar Master and cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhy enhance the overall experience, ensuring the song will be a visual and auditory treat. Produced by Vels Film International and co-produced by WAMINDIA, Aghathiyaa is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated films, and with Gaali Ooyalallo, the journey has already begun. Fans can’t wait for the full cinematic experience when the film hits theatres on January 31.