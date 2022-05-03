Aishwarya Rajesh Announces Her New Movie 'Driver Jamuna'

Kollywood's ace actress Aishwarya Rajesh is going high in her career… She has a handful of interesting movies with ace actors! Off late, she announced her new movie 'Driver Jamuna' and created noise on social media. It was just yesterday, she shared the announcement poster of her next movie 'Her and today she made another announcement and excited all her fans…

The makers shared the announcement poster and wrote, "An exciting announcement on @aishu_dil's #DriverJamuna tomorrow at 5 PM !! @kinslin @SPChowdhary3 @18Reels @GhibranOfficial @gokulbenoy #AnlArasu @thinkmusicindia #RRamar @reddotdzign1 @Synccinema @[email protected]".

The movie is titled 'Driver Jamuna' and thus it is clear that Aishwarya will essay the role of a driver in this movie. It is being directed by Kinslin and is produced by SP Chowthari under the 18 Reels banner.

An exciting announcement regarding this movie will be made tomorrow @ 5 PM!

This is the announcement poster of 'Her' movie… It is being directed by Lijin Jose who helmed a documentary '8½' on iconic filmmaker KG George. Well, along with Aishwarya, even Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Nambessan, and Lijomol Jose are roped in to play the important characters! This film is scripted by Archana Vasudev while Chandru Selvaraj is the cinematographer, while Kiran Das will handle the editing section. Tunes are being scored by Govind Vasantha while Sameera Sanesh is the costume designer.