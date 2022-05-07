All You Need to Know About Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan Love Story, Marriage Date, Age Gap

As per the latest information from media circles, the Kollywood star couple Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan are soon getting married. The couple has been in a relationship for years, and they are enjoying each other's company by having foreign trips. It is heard that they are both getting married on the 9th of June this year in Tirupathi. It was said that the film Naanun Rowdy Thaan they worked on together in 2015 created a strong bond between them. The other surprising thing is their age difference.

The age of Nayanathara is 37, whereas the age of Vignesh Shivan is 36. The recent film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan, in which Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha played other roles, was recently released and received mixed reviews from the audience.

As said, their wedding will happen on the 9th of June and will be attended by a very few close kins from both their families. There has been no official announcement from them, and we have to wait for the official statement from both couples on the speculations going viral about their marriage.

