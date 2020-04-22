Amala Paul Breaks Silence On Wedding With Punjabi Singer

Kollywood actress Amala Paul was last seen in Aadai where she earned a lot of appreciation for her bold acting. She made her big screen debut in Mynaa way back in 2010 and ever since there was no looking back for the talented actress. Amala Paul has worked across genres and also with some of the top actors in the industry.

She now has three movies lineup in the pipeline including a Bollywood flick, Mahesh Bhatt's biopic on Parveen Babi, Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadavar. Her career is going great guns and there's no doubt about that.

When it comes to her personal life the actress was earlier married to Kollywood director AL Vijay. However, after her divorce the actress had revealed that she had found her love again. Even though she was spotted several times with Bollywood singer Bhavninder Singh. Recently, the singer shared pictures from the duo's Punjabi style wedding captioning it that they were married. However, the singer deleted the post in no time. After the incident, the couple went incommunicado on social media except Amala sharing a picture of her pet leaving the fans guessing if all was well in her paradise and also wondering why the wedding pictures were deleted.

Now, in a recent interview, Amala Paul has broken her silence over her so called 'secret wedding', appealing fans, public and media against spreading any rumours about her wedding. Stating that she was extremely busy with her career, she said when it comes to her wedding she would make an announcement when the time was right.

So, let's wait to hear the news from the horse's mouth.