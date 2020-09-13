Amazon Prime Video Offers Rs 100 Crores For Vijay's Master Digital Release?

Thalapathy Vijay's fans can't seem to get enough of him. With every passing day, they seem to be losing the patience to wait for his next movie to release. The movie has been making the headlines ever since it went to sets.

At first, it was the news that director Lokesh Kanagaraj was going to direct Vijay. Considering his track record of helming a runaway hit Kaithi starring Karthi, the news of Vijay collaborating with Kanakaraj not only raised eyebrows but also increased expectations among fans.

Then it was the entry of Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a villain which took the expectations a notch up

The thrill of fans hit its peak after Vijay's selfie at Neyveli on the day Master shoot wrapped up. The selfie received record likes on social media

Fans were also happy to hear that Vijay had hugged Sethupathi. But little did they expect to see a picture. When the photo was released, they went berserk and the photo went viral. It was widely shared on social media

Now, of late the most talked about thing about Thalapathy Vijay's Master is that the movie is likely to get released on the OTT platform. Well, all these rumours started after Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru decided to give theatres a skip and opt for digital release. This caused quite an uproar among theatre association members as well as distributors, but the filmmakers decided to go ahead with the OTT release.

And once news got out that Suriya's much awaited Soorarai Pottru too was going the digital way, there were rumours that Vijay's Master makers too were considering the option. However, the producer of the movie clarified that it won't happen.

But the latest we are hearing is that Amazon Prime Video is willing to shell out a whopping 100 crores to get the digital rights of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. So, what's the truth about this?

Although the makers have neither confirmed or denied the offer being given by Amazon Prime Video, the production team has surely silenced skeptics and put an end to all speculation by putting out a tweet saying Vijay's Master will only release on the big screen.

Master stars Vijay, Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan among others. The movie is bankrolled by XB creators by Xavier Britto.





Once again the rumours, Once again the clarification.#Master only in THEATRES. pic.twitter.com/71IMx8Y6Xl — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 12, 2020





