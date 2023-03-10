Anirudh And Dheekshitha Venkadeshan’s Tamil Version Of Dasara’s New Single ‘Mainaru Vetti Katti’ Is Out

Dasara… This Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer is now the most-awaited movie of Tollywood. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie both online and offline. Nani also participated in the Mumbai Holi event and is doing his best to keep up the buzz on this action entertainer. As the movie is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages the new song "Chamkeela Angeelesi…" is also unveiled all these languages except Tamil. But today, the makers launched the Tamil lyrical video of this song "Mainaru Vetti Katti…" and treated the music buffs. Kollywood's ace singers Anirudh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan rocked the song and made it an instant hit!



The makers shared the Tamil lyrical video of this song on Twitter and treated all the fans of the ace signers too… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, they also wrote, "Here's the catchy folk melody #MainaruVettiKatti from #Dasara Full song out now! -https://youtu.be/gBzgpoq86U8 Sung by @anirudhofficial and @talktodhee #DasaraOnMarch30th".

The Telugu lyrical video already crossed 5 million views… Sharing this good news, the makers also wrote, "Vibrant voices of @Ram_Miriyala & @talktodhee are ruling the charts. #Dasara 3rd Single #ChamkeelaAngeelesi Trending on YouTube with 5M+ views - https://bit.ly/DasaraThirdSingle".

Going with the song, it is all awesome and both the lead actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh looked amazing in their de-glamour appeals. Being a love song, it turned into an instant hit. Ram Miryala and music director Santosh's daughter Dheekshitha crooned it perfectly and gave a new chartbuster to enjoy!

Yesterday Deekshitha also shared the lyrical video on her Twitter page and is all happy…

hiiii, I sang this really cute song in Telugu for @Music_Santhosh with @Ram_Miriyala in #Dasara 🌝🤍 the lyrics are written by the brilliant @LyricsShyam 🤍 thank you soooo much @odela_srikanth @NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial and team grateful to be a part of this 🥹🙏🏽 https://t.co/974OgatoqJ — Dhee (@talktodhee) March 8, 2023

Nani looked handsome at his Chennai Dasara promotional event…

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Going with the teaser, it first introduced the village Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

Casting Details of Dasara:

• Nani as Dharani

• Keerthy Suresh as Vennela

• Samuthirakani as Shivanna

• Dheekshith Shetty as Suri

• Shine Tom Chacko as Chinna Nambi

• Sai Kumar as Rajanna

• Shamna Kasim

Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!