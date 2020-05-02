'Bichagadu' hero to make a re-entry

Four years ago, none would have given the film an outside chance to hit the bull's eye, even if it had adopted the sleeper route to do so. Released in the summer of 2016, Vijay Antony's Tamil dubbing film 'Bichagadu' turned out to be a pleasant surprise for its slick narration and an emotional message. A home production of the music director-turned-hero, the film collected nearly Rs 26 crore from the Telugu market, a cool Rs 10 crore more than the original territory collections.



It's a different thing that the star, who had just begun to rise in the market in Chennai and the neighbourhood began moving in hyper mode with his releases which compromised on quality and subsequently its chances at the BO. His next set of films released till 2019 were not received that well despite being focused on the action thriller genre.

Antony's next film 'Khaki' would have been out but for the coronavirus scare by the end of March. The highlight of this film is that it is a two-hero venture, with the other hero being Sriram, another relatively inactive hero in Tamil cinema. While Indhuja is the heroine with Antony, a foreign girl is being paired with Sriram, if reports are to be believed.