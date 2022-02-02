Big News: Ajith's Valimai Release Date Will Release This Month Itself

It's big news for all the fans of Kollywood's ace actor Ajith Kumar… His latest movie 'Valimai' which is the most-awaited one of the season is going to hit the theatres this month itself. As expected the makers zeroed 24th February for the release and shared this happy news to all the fans of this star hero through social media.

The producer of this movie, Boney Kapoor shared a new poster of this movie and also unveiled the release date on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Ajith is seen awesome in this poster posing along with the modish sunnies. Boney also wrote, "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide. #Valimai #Valimai240222 #ValimaiFromFeb24".

On the other hand, even Boney's son Arjun Kapoor also shared his happiness by unveiling the release date of the Valimai movie…

Earlier the Valimai movie was planned to release in Tamil and Telugu languages. Now the makers are planning it to dub into the Hindi language as well along with Malayalam and Kannada. Speaking about the movie, it is an action thriller and has Ajith Kumar and glam doll Huma Qureshi are the lead actors while Tollywood's young actor Katrhikeya Gummakonda is essaying the antagonist role in this action thriller being a cop. Along with them, even Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar, Achyuth Kumar and Raj Ayyappa are roped in to play the important roles. Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios banners.

Valimai was scheduled to release on 13th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival, but it got postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Now, it will hit the big screens on 24th February, 2022!