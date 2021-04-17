Comedian Vivek's Death Has Not Due to COVID Vaccine: Doctors

Famous Kollywood comedian Vivek passed away today in the early morning at about 5 am. The actor who had an heart attack in the afternoon of Friday was admitted to Hospital for treatment. He was being treated at the ICU of the hospital. But the actor breathed his last today at about 5a.m.

The actor who was aged 59 years, has left behind his wife and daughter. The entire Southern film industry has expressed its grief over the sad demise of this talented actor. Many are depressed after hearing this shocking news early morning. Incidentally, Vivek got himself injected with Corona vaccine on Friday. But the doctors who have released a bulletin in this regard has clarified that the death was not caused due to Corona vaccine.

The actor was active in kollywood industry for the past 35 years. He was introduced by famous director K Balachandar. The actor had worked in Telugu and Kannada movies also. In recognition of his service to the film industry, the central government bestowed upon him with the "Padma Shri award". Vivek has even won filmfare and several state awards. Recently, the actor had lost his 13 year old son who had brain fever. He had a huge number of fan following in Tamil Nadu.