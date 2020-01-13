Dhanush Bags Akshay Kumar Movie With Sara Ali Khan?

Kollywood superstar Dhanush K Raja Aka Dhanush is one of the most established actor in Indian cinema. He happens to be married to Thalaivar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya. But he has worked his way up to stardom and what he is today is solely because of his work and talent. He became an overnight sensation after the song Why this Kolaveri in 3 opposite Shruti Haasan. The song which went viral in 2011 put Dhanush's name on the global map and he soon became a global icon. To this day even though the actor has worked in several pathbreaking movies in his career post Kolaveri song, fans always ask Dhanush to croon the popular chartbuster wherever he goes.



Dhanush was last seen in Asuran which was a runaway hit. The movie racked up impressive figures at the box office and drew people in crowds to theatres. The latest we hear is that the Kollywood actor has bagged a movie with Akshay Kumar. Yes. A Bollywood movie, if you are wondering. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara too is said to be on board. If all goes well, Dhanush will be seen in a Bollywood movie soon.

The film will be directed by none other than Ananad L Rai. Even though there is no official announcement from the makers yet. There are strong rumours and a report in a film magazine has clearly stated this.

Akshay has been doing a lot of movies leaning towards a social cause in the recent days. Now, knowing Anand L Rai, the movie will definitely have all the commercial elements. We wonder if Akki is breaking his rule for this movie. In any case, fans will be more than happy to see Akshay in a brand new avatar and get back to his Khiladi mode, again. Dhanush fans too will be excited about the prospect of him working in a Hindi movie again. Remember Dhanush was seen in Ranjhanaa with Sonam Kapoor as his female lead? Now with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay in the movie, we are really curious as to what kind of role Dhanush is playing in the movie.