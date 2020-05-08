Dhanush completes 18 years in cinema on May 10

37- year-old and yet a veteran of sorts in southern cinema…. That's the status of Venkatesh Prabhu aka Dhanush at present. Having begun his career in a home production, 'Thullavadho Ilamai' in 2002 (remade in Telugu as 'Juniors' in 2003 with Allari Naresh in the lead), Tamil hero Dhanush has emerged as an international star with a Hollywood film to his credit.

News from his hometown Chennai is that the fans are planning a massive celebration to mark the debut of his 18 years ago on May 10. Noted producer Kalaipuli S Thanu along with a few other directors involved with Dhanush's films including his elder brother Selvaraghavan are meeting together to release a common DP of the star and a hashtag to commemorate his tenure in the cine field on May 9.

From ' Narappa' a film with Victory Venkatesh in the lead under production currently, there have been many successful flicks of this star which have been remade and dubbed into Telugu over the past decade. In 2004, at the age of 22, he turned the son-in-law of Rajinikanth by marrying his elder daughter Aishwarya, elder to him by six months. The star is close to hitting the half-century mark in cinema soon.