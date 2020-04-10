 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Kollywood

False Rumours on Chiyaan Vikram

False Rumours on Chiyaan VikramChiyaan Vikram's Cobra Movie
Highlights

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the popular actors in Kollywood film industry. The actor is currently working in the film Cobra but apparently, there are...

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the popular actors in Kollywood film industry. The actor is currently working in the film Cobra but apparently, there are speculations that the actor is not doing the film but is interested to move on to other projects. The official team of Vikram has now clarified that it is a false rumour and confirmed that Vikram is very much doing the movie Cobra.

"A news report published by a leading media house about Actor Chiyaan Vikram is absolutely false and completely baseless. Chiyaan Vikram is currently doing Cobra, followed by Dir ManiRathnam 's movie and again a movie with Seven Screen Studios Lalith." revealed the PRO of the actor today on social media.

With this, we may expect that all the false speculations on the actor come to an end, for once and all.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories